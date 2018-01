In this file photo, Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sept. 26, 2017. (REUTERS)

The Frontier Post report from Islamabad states that a supplementary reference filed by National Accountability Bureau in a case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members has revealed Nawaz Sharif as the real owner of the Avenfield flats.



