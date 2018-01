Pakistani Chief Minister of Punjab province Shahbaz Sharif, right, gives a press conference next to Ameen Ansari, the father of Zainab Ansari, 6, who was found raped and murdered, in Lahore on Jan. 23, 2018. (AFP)

Pakistan Today report by staff reporter from Kasur states that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the arrest of Imran, the rapist and murderer of 7-year-old Zainab in Kasur. Shahbaz Sharif also said that if the law permits, the culprit should be executed publically so as to make an example of him.



