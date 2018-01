CLEVELAND: LeBron James had his 63rd career triple-double — overcoming 11 turnovers — and the Cleveland Cavaliers showed signs of ending their stunning slump with a 115-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.James finished with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Cavs, following a minor lineup switch by coach Tyronn Lue, wins for just the fourth time in 11 games. However, James kept Indiana close in the fourth with six turnovers.J.R. Smith added 23 points for Cleveland. Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana.