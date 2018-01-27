  • Search form

Sports

Los Angeles Lakers blow big lead, rally late for 108-103 win over Chicago Bulls

AP |
Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against brother Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (AFP)

CHICAGO: Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, including eight in the final 3:18, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late for a 108-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night after losing a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead.
Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Brook Lopez added 17 for the Lakers, who have won four straight and eight of 10.
Los Angeles trailed 95-92 with less than four minutes to play before Ingram — who also had nine rebounds and was 10 for 18 from the field — started the rally with a pair of free throws.
Nikola Mirotic scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Denzel Valentine and Bobby Portis had 16 apiece for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.
This was the opener of a five-game road trip for Los Angeles, which led by as much as 15 in the first half before Chicago rallied to tie the score at 68 early in the third quarter. The Lakers, though, answered with 11 straight points and led 84-72 entering the fourth.
The Bulls rallied again and took a 92-90 lead with 5½ minutes remaining on Valentine’s 3-pointer. It was Chicago’s first lead since 3-2. Mirotic hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulls the 95-92 lead before Los Angeles took control.

Tags: Los Angeles Lakers chicago bulls NBA

Comments

