Virat Kohli praises ‘guts and determination’ of Indian side after Wanderers victory

JOHANNESBURG: Virat Kohli praised his India side’s guts and determination as they fought back to claim a much-sought after victory over South Africa.Having already lost the three-match series Kohli and Co. were left to play for pride in the final Test. Coming into the last day the hosts were 17 for one needing 241 for victory on a pitch that had caused batsmen considerable problems.South Africa’s Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla, however, made the track look timid as the hosts reached 124 for one, seemingly sauntering their way to a series whitewash. India then summoned one last effort to leave South Africa floundering, before bowling them out for 177 to snatch the win.“We required some character playing on a pitch that was very difficult,” India skipper Kohli said.“I think our guys showed great guts through the four days. Batting first wasn’t a call that went down well with some people, but we knew it was the right call.“Elgar and Amla played really well, although it was not easy. You expect that from South Africa. But one thing I know is that when wickets go down, in pressure situations, it’s very difficult to come back.”Amla and Elgar had survived a morning session where India’s bowlers often pitched too short. And despite finding better lines and lengths after lunch, the wicket they needed was not forthcoming.Then, Amla, who had seen off 139 balls for his 52, flicked an Ishant Sharma delivery in the direction of midwicket. Hardik Pandya, peripheral with both bat and ball in the game, flung himself to his right and emerged with the ball in hand. In 21 overs either side of tea, South Africa proceeded to lose nine for 53, to give India a famous 63-run victory, their second at The Wanderers.Dean Elgar, struck on the helmet on the third evening when the umpires took the players off after concern about the state of the pitch, batted 240 balls for an unconquered 86, but the other big names in the line-up could not fire when the pressure built.AB de Villiers was squared up by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery that took the splice of the bat on its way to Ajinkya Rahane at gully. And after tea, Faf du Plessis was left almost on his haunches as Ishant Sharma got one to shape back dramatically and bowl him. Bumrah then trapped the hopelessly out-of-form Quinton de Kock for a first-ball duck as 124 for one became 145 for five.When Vernon Philander looked to up the scoring rate, Virat Kohli, India’s captain, called on Mohammed Shami, who had barely bowled earlier in the day. Philander chopped the third ball on to his stumps, and Andile Phehlukwayo’s hesitant prod also smashed into the stumps off the inside edge.Kagiso Rabada, who had defied India for more than a session in the first innings, edged Bhuvneshwar Kumar to first slip for a duck, and Morne Morkel was yorked by a beauty from Shami. Lungi Ngidi thwacked one down the ground, but when Shami speared one short outside off stump, the thin edge behind was enough to seal the win.“I think India outplayed us in this Test,” said Faf du Plessis, South Africa’s captain. “We didn’t take our chances.“But if you told me 2-1 before this series, I would’ve bitten your hand off. India have played great cricket, but we were deserved winners.”