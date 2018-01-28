  • Search form

Sheikha Hessa, mother of United Arab Emirates' ruler, dies

ARAB NEWS |
Emirati President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan attends the opening of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Doha, 03 December 2007. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad today offered a security pact with Gulf Arab leaders, as he became the first president from the Islamic republic to take part in their summit. (AFP)
DUBAI: Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan, the mother of the ruler of the United Arab Emirates, has died.
The state-run WAM news agency announced Sheikha Hessa’s death on Sunday, without offering any details or giving her age.
WAM said the UAE would observe three days of mourning beginning Sunday.
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extended his condolences to President Khalifa and the entire Al Nahyan family.
And a statement from the court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is mourning the death of Sheikha Hessa, who passed away today. May Allah rest her soul in peace.”
Sheikha Hessa was the first wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE when the federation of seven sheikhdoms became a country in 1971.
She gave birth in 1948 to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became president after Sheikh Zayed’s death in 2004. Sheikh Khalifa is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.
(With Associated Press)
