Middle-East

Houthi terrorists bombard civilian houses in Yemen's Marib with Katyusha rockets

ARAB NEWS |
A rocket fired by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists on a house on the outskirts of Yemen’s Marib killed a Yemeni woman and wounded three others. (Reuters)

DUBAI: A rocket fired by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists on a house on the outskirts of Yemen’s Marib killed a Yemeni woman and wounded three others, according to Saudi state-run news channel Al-Ekhbariya.
A local source said the Katyusha rocket – which is fired from a truck – struck the home of one of the families who had returned from being displaced to their area in Jadaan northwest of Marib province.
The source — who was quoted by Yemeni Armed Forces site “26 September” — said the rocket killed one woman and wounded three others, one critically.
The source said the coup terrorists continue to target populated areas with Katyusha rockets, mortars and artillery in breach of international and humanitarian law.

