Beyonce stuns in gown by Arab design team at the pre-Grammy’s

NEW YORK: On the night before the Grammy awards, Beyonce took the stage in a gown designed by a Lebanese design team at a New York dinner where her husband, Jay-Z, was honored.

Beyonce was the queen of veteran music producer Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party as party goers and photographers made a beeline to get a picture of her.

Dressed in a dramatic black dress in silk crepe by Lebanese couture brand Azzi & Osta, she held hands with her husband when she arrived, and later held court with Mariah Carey, with Jay-Z nearby.

The custom-made fishtail dress took 300 hours to complete. George Azzi and Assaad Osta, the design duo behind the creation told Vogue Arabia they wanted the singer to feel “confident, powerful and feminine.”

The Beirut-based brand has a number of A-list clients including Eva Longoria, Marion Cotillard and Léa Seydoux.

Saturday’s event was attended by music industry titans to discuss Jay-Z’s complex relationship with music’s highest honors, where the odds are historically stacked against hip-hop artists winning top accolades.

Jay-Z, who was honored by the Recording Academy, spoke about his decision to boycott the Grammy awards in 1998 when rapper DMX did not get any nominations despite having two hit albums out that year.

Jay-Z said he only returned to the awards show in 2004, when Beyonce, to whom he is now married, was nominated for her breakout solo album.

“The Academy, they’re human like we are and they’re voting on things that they like; it’s subjective ... we care because we’re seeing the most incredible artists standing on that stage and we aspire to be there, so I was like, I have to be here,” the rapper said.

“It’s our duty to make sure that not only are we making the greatest art, that we’re upholding and supporting things that are super real,” he added.