Business & Economy

Isolated Qatar signs agreements with Oman

AFP |
Isolated Qatar has struck investment deals with Oman. (Reuters)

MUSCAT: Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman on the development of bilateral investment and trade Sunday, nearly eight months into a crisis between the emirate and its Arab neighbors.
The Omani news agency ONA said the agreement signed in Muscat covers a wide range of cooperation sectors including the production and export of food products from the sultanate to Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Yemen and Egypt broke off ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting extremists and being too close to Iran.
The Arab states led by Saudi Arabia have recalled their diplomats from Qatar and banned the emirate from using their airspace or ports.
Oman, a member of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, generally remains neutral in such regional disputes.
To break its isolation, Qatar inaugurated Port Hamad in September, a major platform for the country’s imports. It has also turned to Iran and Turkey, especially, to import food products.

Tags: Qatar Oman Anti Terror Quartet

Comments

