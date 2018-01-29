Google invests in Indonesia’s ride-hailing firm Go-Jek

Related Articles
“This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's internet economy,” Sengupta said in a post titled “Investing in Indonesia.”
This month, sources said that Alphabet’s Google, Singapore state investor Temasek and others were investing in Go-Jek as part of a $1.2 billion fundraising round, bolstering the Indonesian start-up in its battle with deep-pocketed rivals Grab and Uber.
