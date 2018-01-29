  • Search form

Business & Economy

Google invests in Indonesia’s ride-hailing firm Go-Jek

REUTERS
Go-Jek was launched in Jakarta in January 2015 with a pool of 700 riders, but today the number has burgeoned to more than 400,000 nationwide. (Reuters)

SINGAPORE: Google has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek, as part of its strategy to support and participate in the growth of Indonesia’s internet economy, Caesar Sengupta, a vice president at Google said in a company blog.
“This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's internet economy,” Sengupta said in a post titled “Investing in Indonesia.”
This month, sources said that Alphabet’s Google, Singapore state investor Temasek and others were investing in Go-Jek as part of a $1.2 billion fundraising round, bolstering the Indonesian start-up in its battle with deep-pocketed rivals Grab and Uber.

