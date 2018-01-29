UAE rulers and dignitaries mourn the death of UAE president’s mother Sheikha Hessa

DUBAI: The UAE’s rulers and dignitaries performed the funeral prayers for UAE President Sheikh Khalifa’s mother, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan on Sunday.The prayers were performed at Al Mu’tareed Mosque in Abu Dhabi’s second city of Al Ain on Sunday.Among those present, that included rulers of the northern emirates, and various dignitaries, were Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.A statement released earlier Sunday from the court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is mourning the death of Sheikha Hessa, who passed away today. May Allah rest her soul in peace.”And messages of condolence were sent from across the emirates and other Arab countries as news broke of Sheikha Hessa’s death, including one from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani state news agency WAM reported.Sheikha Hessa was the first wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE when the federation of seven sheikhdoms became a country in 1971.The UAE is currently observing three days of mourning, with classical music and prayers being played on radio stations across the country.