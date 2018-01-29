  • Search form

Business & Economy

Two Gulf Arab nations ban expats from specific areas of work in bid to push national workforces

ARAB NEWS |
Gulf governments continue in their push to increase the number of citizens in employment. (Shutterstock)

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian minister of labor has issued a directive identifying 12 types of retail store that only citizens will be allowed to work in as part of the ongoing Saudization project, state news agency SPA reported.
Minister of Labor and Social Development, Dr. Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafees issued the directive on Sunday, which will take effect from September 2018, as the government continues in its push to increase the number of citizens in employment.
Ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Khail said the jobs scheduled to be restricted to Saudis included outlets specializing in watch sales, opticians and medical equipment, building materials and home furnishings, car and motorcycle sales and parts, as well as cloth shops.
Al-Khail added that the ministerial decision also reaffirmed the commitment to ensure the employment of women in shops where it was deemed appropriate.
The move comes as Oman made a similar announcement this week temporarily banning the issue of residency visas for expats working in 87 job roles, in 10 different areas of employment, including IT, insurance, accounts and finance, sales and marketing, as well as information and media.
The decision in Oman is part of the country’s ongoing Omanization project aimed at tackling unemployment among its citizens by presenting employment opportunities exclusively for locals.

