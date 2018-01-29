STC unveils health care, asset management solutions at IoT exhibition

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC), represented by Enterprise Business Unit, revealed its latest Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services at the Saudi International Exhibition For Internet of Things in Riyadh. The event runs from Sunday to Tuesday.

The telecom giant showcased its smart city services including health care solutions, transportation solutions, asset management and other innovative solutions.

STC is participating as a strategic sponsor. Executives from the company are manning a specialized booth, where they are presenting speeches and work papers on the latest IoT technologies.

Tariq Enaya, enterprise senior vice president at STC, said STC’s participation in the event reflects a part of its digitization strategy, which is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030

“A number of STC speakers will talk about the relation between IoT and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in addition to the investment trends in IoT, enriching the debate on how IoT influences our lives and future, as well as highlighting cybersecurity challenges,” Enaya said.

Around 15,000 experts from around the world are expected to attend the event. The large technical exhibition is hosting more than 90 exhibitors, representing major telecommunications, technology, networking, smart applications, energy, transportation and health solutions companies.