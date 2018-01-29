Art Jameel’s Hayy: Creative Hub to open in spring 2019

Art Jameel has announced its new 17,000-square-meter development in Saudi Arabia. Located in a mixed-use, north Jeddah neighborhood, the complex is under construction and is due to open in spring 2019.

This major new cultural development is named Hayy: Creative Hub — derived from the Arabic word for neighborhood — referring to the community-oriented nature of the complex, and the ways in which the partner organizations, which include art galleries, digital entrepreneurs, comedy clubs, cafes and more, are working together to present the full diversity of the arts.

Art Jameel commissioned Ibda Design to draft Hayy: Creative Hub as a hub that will act as a major new destination for Jeddah, bringing together a range of cultural experiences in one neighborhood. The three-story contemporary development features open internal courtyards surrounded by shaded terraces and walkways. Shared facilities include a theater and events spaces designed for a range of activities — from performances and exhibitions to conferences and community markets.

Hayy: Creative Hub, developed and funded by Art Jameel, is expected to act as an incubator for creatives and entrepreneurs; it will bring together and nurture Saudi artists, playwrights, photographers, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and others, along with the enthusiastic audiences that support them.

Programming will include world-class local and international exhibitions of modern and contemporary art; a digital hub for upcoming Saudi producers and directors; a professional theater plus performance spaces; and a rolling program of educational events for all ages.

Fady Mohammed Jameel, president of Art Jameel, said: “We are delighted to support our hometown of Jeddah and its fast-growing cultural scene through the development of Hayy: Creative Hub, which is set to become a base for Saudi Arabian talent, and help nurture a new generation of creatives.”

He added: “The concept has been honed over many years: The team at Art Jameel has worked not only with the brilliant architects Ibda Design, but also a range of community partners to develop the Hub as a truly innovative destination. Hayy: Creative Hub reflects Art Jameel and Community Jameel’s commitment to supporting creativity and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia and beyond, and we look forward to opening the Hub in spring 2019 with our partners in this community-wide initiative.”

In July 2017, Art Jameel announced to the media that permission had been granted for the development of a creative hub, and thanked Jeddah Municipality, the General Entertainment Authority and all the government authorities for their support in bringing about the project.