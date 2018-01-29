Saudi Arabian Airlines surpasses 7 million followers on social media

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, has surpassed the 1 million mark on Twitter and has more than 5.5 million fans on Facebook, and over half a million followers on Google+.

Saudia actively shares news and latest developments within the airline, including images, videos, demonstrations of new products, resulting in a steady increase in engagement with followers over the years, across its multiple social media platforms.

In addition to Facebook and Twitter, the airline is also active on Instagram, Snapchat, Telegram and YouTube.

Saudi reached many milestones last year, including Saudia being named the “World’s Most Improved Airline 2017” by Skytrax, the airline reaching its highest ever passenger count at more than 32 million guests flown last year; inducting 60 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft in its fleet; launching a new mobile app; introducing new destinations; new sports sponsorship agreements, and many more developments shared across its networks.

The result has been an exponential growth in its follower base, making Saudia the most followed brand on Facebook in Saudi Arabia, and the sixth most followed airline brand globally.

Abdulrahman Altayeb, vice president of corporate communications, Saudi Arabian Airlines, said: “With many new exciting initiatives taking place within the airline, we are continuously focusing on the guest experience and as a result, have been sharing every new development online so that our guests can view the changes that Saudia is implementing.”

He added: “We value our guests’ views and interactions with Saudia’s online channels, and so in addition to sharing news about upcoming destinations, new aircraft and new features being introduced, we also utilize our channels to listen to feedback and monitor for issues and intervene with customer care and support.”