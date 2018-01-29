‘Humongous transformation’ predicted after huge attendances at Saudi technology event

RIYADH: The first Saudi International Conference for Internet of Things (IoT) concluded on a high note Monday after a very successful two-day run. It offered a perfect platform for product launches and demonstrations, and enabled sponsors and exhibitors to associate their brands with cutting-edge IoT technology.

Expressing great satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the conference, IoT exhibition and conference manager Fahad Algarni told Arab News: "We are glad to see the huge response from the visitors, participants, exhibitors and sponsors.

“Seeing the huge attendances at the workshops and the conference sessions, we are planning to double the capacity next time,” he said.

“This is a good sign for us to book more halls for exhibitions and areas for conferences here at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center for the next edition. This year we booked 5,000 square meters for the event, and we will double the arrangement next year.”

The exhibition will conclude on Tuesday, he said.

Ahmed Al-Thunayan, deputy minister for technology industry and digital capacities, visited the conference on Monday and expressed his pleasure at seeing the huge response at the first IoT conference. The ministry of telecoms and IT seeks to create an effective partnership to implement the digital transformation strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

He underscored that the high-speed internet through optical fiber networks will connect more than two million houses throughout cities and villages in the Kingdom as the main initiative of the National Transformation Program (NTP-2020).

Bringing the maestros in the IoT industry together at one single platform, the maiden conference has connected hundreds of people in an unprecedented way. This is just the beginning of IoT in the Kingdom and a humongous transformation is certain to take place with the way IoT is growing, he said.

Speakers and participants underlined that the Kingdom has embraced IoT and a benchmark has been set up, with the latest business trends and processes and the emerging technologies all under one roof.

Companies participating at the event included Microsoft, GE, HP, Advanced Electronics Company, Mobily, STC, Philips, Manzel Express, Oracle and Cisco.

Muhammad Ali Imran, IT solution architect at HP, told Arab News: "I have seen young people attending this event with lots of enthusiasm. This is very good from the perspective of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to empower youth and diversify its economy and society for sustainable development.”

Alaa Obiedat, a senior technology consultant at Oracle, said the conference was "of great help to both local and international participants for proper networking and involvement in what is going on in the IT sector here.

“It will further help in increasing fostering awareness about IoT in the Kingdom, and Oracle is willing to share its expertise as a global player.”

This first IoT conference proved to be a unique platform for everything on IoT as it brought together business leaders, executives, engineers, developers and IoT visionaries who delivered exquisite content on the innovative technology in the IoT industry which is transforming business strategies and changing the way we live, work and play.

The content ranged from the effective use of technology and its evolution over the years to the shift that needs to happen in the Kingdom to keep pace with the rest of the world.

The conference was packed, with 36 expert speakers from various parts of the world.

The essence of the event was keynote presentations, case studies and panel discussions on some of the most interesting topics of IoT and its influence in the Kingdom.