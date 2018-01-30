  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic

Offbeat

Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic

AP |
Saudi Arabia allowed women in to watch matches in football stadiums earlier this month. (AFP)

Related Articles

LUCKNOW, India: A senior cleric at an influential Islamic seminary in northern India has issued a religious decree saying that Muslim women should not watch men playing soccer.
Mufti Athar Kasmi said that watching men “playing with bare knees” violated the tenets of Islam and was forbidden for women. Kasmi is cleric at Darul Uloom, Asia’s largest Sunni Muslim seminary in the northern town of Deoband.
The cleric also lashed out at the men who allow their wives to watch football even on television.
“Do you have no shame? Do you not fear God? You let her watch these kinds of things,” he said in his sermon Friday.
Kasmi’s decree comes even as the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed women in to watch matches in soccer stadiums earlier this month.
“Why do women need to watch these football matches? What they will gain by looking at footballer’s thighs. Their attention will be on that only and they will even miss the scores,” Kasmi said.
Darul Uloom, located in Uttar Pradesh state, is a more than 150-year-old seminary that teaches Sunni Hanafi jurisprudence. The Islamic seminary’s rigid interpretation of Islam is the ideological foundation for many hardline religious groups including the Taliban movement in Afghanistan.
About 13 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people are Muslim and the majority of them are Sunni but the country’s secular constitution ensures that decrees such as Kasmi’s have no legal force.
On Tuesday a Muslim women’s rights activist in the northern city of Lucknow decried the decree.
“It implies that Muslim women should not watch any athletic event, tennis matches or swimming championships. How it can be immoral for a woman to watch men playing sport?” Sahira Nasih said.
Recently the seminary issued a fatwa asking Muslim women not to visit beauty salons or wear tight clothing

Related Articles

Tags: sports football women India

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic

LUCKNOW, India: A senior cleric at an influential Islamic seminary in northern India has issued a...

Middle Eastern couture rules Grammy Awards red carpet

JEDDAH: The fashion accessory of the Grammy Awards: A single white rose worn in solidarity with...

Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic
Middle Eastern couture rules Grammy Awards red carpet
Alec Baldwin questions Woody Allen allegations
Fossil of school bus-sized dinosaur dug up in Egyptian desert
Couple say ‘I do’ in courthouse loo
Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein wrote a love story that’s available on Amazon
Latest News
Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic
116 views
American twins will have some sisterly company at Olympics
2 views
Ryanair agrees to recognize British pilots union for first time
14 views
Afghanistan says Taliban must be defeated after Trump rejects talks
47 views
Karate to debut at largest pan-Arab women’s sporting event to be held in UAE
27 views
Breaking News
Saudi Arabian official says all detainees in corruption probe released from Ritz
873 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR