  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for prank show, lawyer says

World

Indonesian accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for prank show, lawyer says

REUTERS |
Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, is escorted by police as she leaves after a court hearing at a courthouse in Shah Alam, Malaysia. (AP)

Related Articles

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman accused of killing the North Korean leader’s estranged half-brother was hired for a prank television show by a suspect wanted by the Malaysian police just over a month earlier, her lawyer told a court on Tuesday.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is accused with another woman, Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam, of killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX, a banned chemical poison at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13 last year.
Defense lawyers say the women thought they were playing pranks for a reality show and did not know they were poisoning Kim. They face the death penalty if convicted.
On January 5 last year, Siti Aisyah was approached at a nightclub by a Malaysian taxi driver, who asked her if she would participate in a Japanese video prank show, her lawyer, Gooi Soon Seng, told the court during his questioning of the lead police investigator in the case, Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz.
The following morning the taxi driver, Kamaruddin Masiod, also known as John, introduced Siti Aisyah to Ri Ji U, a North Korean posing as a Japanese man named James, at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur’s city center, Gooi added.
After Siti Aisyah agreed to the offer, she watched pranks being played by an unidentified woman, before joining in. She played pranks on three people near a fountain outside the mall entrance and was paid 400 ringgit by Ri at the end of the day, Gooi said.
Wan Azirul, the police witness, was unable to confirm the pranks took place.
“I agree that Kamaruddin was the person who introduced the first accused (Siti Aisyah) to James, but the date and place, I’m not sure,” Wan Azirul said.
The meeting of Siti Aisyah, Ri and Kamaruddin was captured in a photograph taken at the shopping mall, Gooi said.
The photo was released to reporters after Tuesday’s hearing.
Ri was named by Malaysian police as a suspect shortly after Kim Jong Nam’s killing and his photo was released to the media.
Defense lawyers have argued the killing was politically motivated, with many key suspects linked to the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, suggesting the two women were merely unwitting pawns in the attack.
Pyongyang has denied accusations by South Korean and US officials that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime was behind the killing.
The trial resumes on February 8.

Related Articles

Tags: Kim Jong Nam murder

Comments

MORE FROM World

Indonesian accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for prank show, lawyer says

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman accused of killing the North Korean leader’s estranged half-brother was hired...

Afghanistan says Taliban must be defeated after Trump rejects talks

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Afghanistan said on Tuesday the Taliban would have to be defeated on the...

Indonesian accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for prank show, lawyer says
Afghanistan says Taliban must be defeated after Trump rejects talks
Pentagon restricts release of Afghanistan war data
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election
Mudflow threat from Mayon volcano builds with more lava, debris spewed
EU’s Tusk urges Czech President Zeman to cooperate in Europe
Latest News
Indonesian accused in Kim Jong Nam killing was hired for prank show, lawyer says
3 views
Indian Muslim cleric says women watching football un-Islamic
154 views
American twins will have some sisterly company at Olympics
5 views
Ryanair agrees to recognize British pilots union for first time
34 views
Afghanistan says Taliban must be defeated after Trump rejects talks
74 views
Karate to debut at largest pan-Arab women’s sporting event to be held in UAE
39 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR