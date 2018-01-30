  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Courts notify litigants by SMS and email

Saudi Arabia

Courts notify litigants by SMS and email

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani. (File photo)
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Justice on Sunday officially started to implement the royal decree to use digital communication for judicial notifications.
Waleed Al-Samaani, the justice minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, ordered the implementation after the e-notification controls had been published in the official “Umm Al-Qura” newspaper last Friday.
The ministry said in a press statement that e-notification was considered productive for legal communication in three cases. The first was notification with an SMS sent to a phone number verified by the competent authority.
The second case was notification on the natural or legal person’s email address when the address belonged to the person, had been included in a contract between the parties, had been mentioned on the person’s website or has been verified by a government entity. The third case was notification via an account registered on any of the government-automated systems.
The ministry said that — in addition to the data required for the notice and claim statement — the ID card or commercial registration number of the defendant, execution debtor or those being notified would also be included, and they would have to provide such data.
The official implementation comes at a time when some judicial panels, such as those of commercial courts, have started applying it and linked it to the ministry’s digital systems, in addition to the traditional notification means, including process servers and Saudi Post.
Earlier,King Salman had issued a royal decree approving judicial e-notifications — via SMSs on verified phone numbers, emails and accounts registered on government automated systems — as valid and effective notifications, the same as other means traditionally recognized by law.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi courts notify litigants by SMS and email

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Justice on Sunday officially started to implement the royal decree to use...

British Council announces finalists for Study UK Alumni Awards

RIYADH: The British Embassy and the British Council in Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the nine...

Saudi courts notify litigants by SMS and email
British Council announces finalists for Study UK Alumni Awards
Building site fire fills Riyadh’s sky with black smoke, shrouds Al-Faisaliah tower
Detainees held at Saudi Arabia’s Ritz-Carlton released or moved, 56 remain in custody: Attorney General
Princess Reema’s views at WEF represent aspirations of young Saudis
Saudi Arabia, UNHCR sign agreement to aid Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Latest News
Saudi courts notify litigants by SMS and email
Syria fighting displaces 270,000 in winter
Future of Gulf construction looks brighter, says survey
1 views
UAE nuclear plant operator not ready to get license yet: regulator
15 views
Egypt coalition calls for boycott of March vote
36 views
Russia hosts showpiece Syria congress despite last-minute setbacks
34 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR