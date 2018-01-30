  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cabinet backs coalition’s call for dialogue between Yemeni parties

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet backs coalition’s call for dialogue between Yemeni parties

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has welcomed statements from the Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen calling for restraint and to open a dialogue over the developments in the temporary capital of Yemen in Aden.
Chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Cabinet also praised the coalition’s call on the Yemenis to work jointly with the coalition to complete liberation of Yemeni lands from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and to avoid partition, discord and the undermining of state institutions in the conflict.
The Cabinet further welcomed the coalition’s demand to all Yemeni parties to stop fighting immediately and to focus on the key objectives, notably restoration of legitimacy, security and stability, and to resolve all issues through available political mechanisms.
At the local level, the Cabinet dealt with the Kingdom’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the Saudi delegation highlighted the economic reforms undertaken by the Kingdom to build an economy depending on innovation in order to set an example at Arab and global levels.
On the Kingdom’s speech during an open dialogue at the UN Security Council last Thursday on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” the Cabinet stressed that Al-Quds is the permanent and historic capital of Palestine in accordance with international resolutions. Any procedures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities are void and will only increase tension in the Middle East and weaken hopes of reaching a comprehensive and lasting two-state solution, the Cabinet said.
On terrorism, the Cabinet renewed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in tens of deaths and injuries. The Cabinet voiced the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims’ families and its solidarity with the Afghan government in the face of all forms of terrorism.
Later, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions including the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Rwanda and a cooperation agreement in agriculture between the Kingdom and Russia. The Cabinet also authorized the Minister of Housing to discuss and sign a draft memo of understanding on housing and construction between the Kingdom and Tunisia.

Related Articles

Tags: Yemen Aden Houthis

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet backs coalition’s call for dialogue between Yemeni parties

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has welcomed statements from the Arab Coalition Supporting Legitimacy in...

Local teams register seven non-Saudi footballers born in KSA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) announced recently that seven local clubs have each...

Saudi Cabinet backs coalition’s call for dialogue between Yemeni parties
Local teams register seven non-Saudi footballers born in KSA
Global Game Jam a success in three Saudi cities
Saudi courts notify litigants by SMS and email
British Council announces finalists for Study UK Alumni Awards
Building site fire fills Riyadh’s sky with black smoke, shrouds Al-Faisaliah tower
Latest News
Special
Hero Libyan surgeon who gives London’s acid attack victims their smile back
10 views
60,000 North Korean children may starve, sanctions slow aid — UNICEF
7 views
Saudi Cabinet backs coalition’s call for dialogue between Yemeni parties
12 views
British engineering consultancies upbeat on Mideast despite Carillion collapse
33 views
Local teams register seven non-Saudi footballers born in KSA
62 views
Global Game Jam a success in three Saudi cities
27 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR