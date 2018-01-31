  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row

Business & Economy

China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row

REUTERS |
Taiwan has withheld approval of routine applications from China Eastern and Xiamen Airlines to add Lunar New Year flights because the airlines had used the disputed air routes. (Reuters)

Related Articles

BEIJING: China rebuffed Taiwan’s objections in a deepening row over the opening of new flight paths in the Taiwan Strait, saying on Wednesday that the space separating routes over the waterway was more than is mandated by international standards.
This month China opened several new air routes, including a northbound route up the sensitive Taiwan Strait that divides China from the island. Taiwan says it was done without its agreement, contravening what the democratic government in Taipei has said was a 2015 deal to first discuss such flight paths.
In response, self-governed Taiwan has withheld approval of routine applications from China Eastern and Xiamen Airlines, majority owned by China Southern Airlines, to add Lunar New Year flights because the airlines had used the disputed air routes.
Taiwan has expressed concern the new routes are too close to existing routes that link it to airports on two groups of Taiwan-controlled islands lying close to China — Kinmen which sits opposite to the Chinese city of Xiamen and the Matsu archipelago near to Fuzhou.
Multiple daily flights connect the islands to mainland Taiwan, while Xiamen and Fuzhou are also busy airports.
Speaking at a regular news briefing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said there was at least 23 kilometers separating the routes.
“This type of separation far exceeds lateral separation standards in the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization,” Ma said. “So it can be said that the connecting routes are safe.”
Kinmen and Matsu have both been under Taiwan’s control since defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
Frequently shelled by the Chinese during the height of the Cold War, both are now popular tourist destinations and connected to China by ferry.
Kinmen’s airport is the busiest, with regular though less frequent flights to Matsu’s two airports from Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan a wayward province, and relations have cooled dramatically since Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took office as Taiwan’s president in 2016.

Related Articles

Tags: aviation China Taiwan

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Fujifilm says to slash 10,000 jobs at Xerox joint venture

TOKYO: Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings said it is cutting 10,000 jobs globally at its joint venture with...

Oman’s struggling rental market likely to fall further with new expat visa restrictions: Reports

DUBAI: Rents in Oman are expected to fall again in 2018, according to property experts, following...

Fujifilm says to slash 10,000 jobs at Xerox joint venture
Oman’s struggling rental market likely to fall further with new expat visa restrictions: Reports
French oil giant Total announces major deepwater oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico
Samsung unveils stock split as it reports record 2017 profit
Kuwait’s KPC says crude oil production capacity to reach 4.75 million barrels a day in 2040
South Korea uncovers about $600 million in cryptocurrency crimes
Latest News
Intermarche supermarket boss hauled in over French ‘Nutella riots’
4 views
Kabul’s bird market brings comfort to war-weary Afghans
107 views
Dubai, Doha and Beirut top list of most expensive Arab cities, but low globally
103 views
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies
27 views
6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan, US geological agency says
112 views
Fujifilm says to slash 10,000 jobs at Xerox joint venture
163 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR