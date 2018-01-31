Pakistan accused of aiding Afghan Taliba, Haqqanis in carrying out Kabul hotel attack (Source: Pakistan Today)
Press review
Pakistan accused of aiding Afghan Taliba, Haqqanis in carrying out Kabul hotel attack (Source: Pakistan Today)/node/1236891/press-review
Pakistan accused of aiding Afghan Taliba, Haqqanis in carrying out Kabul hotel attack (Source: Pakistan Today)
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN|
In this file photo, Jalaluddin Haqqani, right, points to a map of Afghanistan during a visit to Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 19, 2001 while his son Naziruddin, left, looks on. (REUTERS)
Pakistan Today report by news desk from Washington states that the US has accused Pakistan of having aided the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network in carrying out the terrorist attack on Kabul’s luxury hotel in recent days.
Comments