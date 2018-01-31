Mohamed Salah can be ‘as good as Messi and Ronaldo’, says Egypt team-mate

LONDON: Mohamed Salah will cement his place alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the world’s elite players this summer, Egypt team-mate Omar Gaber believes.African Footballer of the Year Salah’s form for club and country in 2017 drew comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo after the forward became an instant hit for Liverpool in the Premier League and was integral to Egypt reaching their first World Cup since 1990.The Pharaohs’ hopes of emerging from a group stage featuring Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and hosts Russia in the summer will rest largely on Salah’s shoulders after the 25-year-old netted five goals in six games during the decisive qualifying round.But Gaber -— bidding to earn a place alongside Salah in Egypt’s World Cup squad — is confident that the Liverpool man will handle that responsibility and shine on the biggest stage.Gaber said: “There’s no doubt for me that he’s one of the best three players in the world alongside Messi and Ronaldo, and he will show that in the summer.“He had a lot of pressure on him that he had to take his country to the World Cup, but he did it. He really helped the national team to achieve this qualification.”Gaber knows Salah well after they were both part of the same Egyptian team to play in the 2011 Under-20s World Cup.And despite ex-Chelsea man Salah enjoying such a successful return to the Premier League after his £39 million ($55 million) summer move from Roma, Gaber insists it has not changed his character.“He’s such a great, genuine guy and still so humble, despite all the goals he’s scored,” added the midfielder.