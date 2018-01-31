  • Search form

Middle-East

Breaking News

US puts Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on terror blacklist

ARAB NEWS
The US put the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on its terror blacklist and slapped sanctions on him. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday put the head of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on its terror blacklist and slapped sanctions on him — a move sure to raise tensions, after Washington recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“Haniyeh has close links with Hamas’ military wing and has been a proponent of armed struggle, including against civilians,” the State Department said in a statement.
“He has reportedly been involved in terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. Hamas has been responsible for an estimated 17 American lives killed in terrorist attacks.” Haniyeh is now on the US Treasury sanctions blacklist, which freezes any US-based assets he may have and bans any US person or company from doing business with him.

