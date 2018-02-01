  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rights group says displaced Libyans cannot return to Benghazi

Middle-East

Rights group says displaced Libyans cannot return to Benghazi

AP |
A picture taken on Nov. 9, 2017 shows a tank of the self-styled Libyan National Army, loyal to the country’s east strongman Khalifa Haftar. (Abdullah Doma/AFP)

Related Articles

CAIRO: Human Rights Watch says armed groups, some linked to the self-styled Libyan National Army, have prevented thousands of internally displaced families from returning to their homes in the eastern city of Benghazi.
The New York-based group said Thursday that displaced Libyans have reported theft of property, torture, arrests and forcible disappearances at the hands of groups linked to the LNA, which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
It urged Haftar to “act resolutely to end the attacks on civilians in Benghazi.”
In January, Haftar instructed his forces to facilitate the return of those displaced and denounced forced displacement and attacks on private property.
HRW says an estimated 13,000 families fled Benghazi after Haftar launched a campaign against Islamic militants in 2014.
Libya fell into chaos following a 2011 uprising.

Related Articles

Tags: Libya Human Rights Watch Benghazi Libyan National Army refugees

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Rights group says displaced Libyans cannot return to Benghazi

CAIRO: Human Rights Watch says armed groups, some linked to the self-styled Libyan National Army,...

Top adviser to Khamenei says Iran’s regional influence ‘inevitable’ – state news agency

ANKARA: The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the...

Rights group says displaced Libyans cannot return to Benghazi
Top adviser to Khamenei says Iran’s regional influence ‘inevitable’ – state news agency
Turkey detains Amnesty chief after court orders release
Turkish airstrikes kill 49 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq: army
American Daesh fighter case challenges Trump
US to extend protected status for Syrians by 18 months
Latest News
Rights group says displaced Libyans cannot return to Benghazi
India budget offers free cooking gas, health plan for poor
Sports court lifts life bans of 28 Russians accused of doping in 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
21 views
Top adviser to Khamenei says Iran’s regional influence ‘inevitable’ – state news agency
39 views
Lost in translation? Dubai apps guide tourists as they explore city
55 views
Turkey detains Amnesty chief after court orders release
73 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR