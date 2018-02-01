Famed photographer Osmann in Riyadh for camel festival

JEDDAH: Famed Russian photographer Murad Osmann arrived in Riyadh to attend this year’s King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.The event kicked off on Monday under King Salman’s patronage in Riyadh’s southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa, and has seen more attendees than last year.Osmann, who has an Instagram fan base of 4.5 million, posted a video on his page from the stadium where the King Abdul Aziz Camel Racing Award will take place. He intends to spend a few days in Riyadh.Osmann made waves in 2012 by taking photos from behind his wife Nataly while holding her hand, starting a trend among couples.It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia, and many are calling for another visit with his wife so he can take photos in the Kingdom.