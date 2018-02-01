Famed photographer Osmann in Riyadh for camel festival

Related Articles
The event kicked off on Monday under King Salman’s patronage in Riyadh’s southern Sayahdah district of Al-Dahnaa, and has seen more attendees than last year.
Osmann, who has an Instagram fan base of 4.5 million, posted a video on his page from the stadium where the King Abdul Aziz Camel Racing Award will take place. He intends to spend a few days in Riyadh.
Osmann made waves in 2012 by taking photos from behind his wife Nataly while holding her hand, starting a trend among couples.
It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia, and many are calling for another visit with his wife so he can take photos in the Kingdom.
