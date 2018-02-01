  • Search form

Offbeat

Case against pop singer Sherine: Verdict set for Feb. 27

ARAB NEWS |
Egyptian pop singer Sherine Abdel Wahab
JEDDAH: A court in Egypt is set to deliver its verdict in the trial against singer Sherine Abdel Wahab on Feb. 27.
The Egyptian singer faced trial for “spreading provocative publicity” after she suggested that drinking from the River Nile could make someone ill.
The Misdemeanor court in Mokattam set the verdict date at its hearing on Tuesday.
The lawsuit was filed after video emerged showing Sherine being asked at a concert to sing Mashrebtesh Men Nilha (Have You Drunk from the Nile?)
The Egyptian pop diva responded by saying “drinking from the Nile will get me schistosomiasis” — a disease commonly known as bilharzia.
Authorities filed a law suit against the singer and the Musicians Syndicate because of the video. She was accused of demeaning the state and disturbing the peace.
Sherine later apologized for her “foolish joke” at the concert.
At a time when the government was striving to encourage the tourist industry, the joke was considered as an offense to Egypt, said Counselor Hani Jad.
The counselor also sought the highest penalty for her and a fine of 10,001 Egyptian pounds ($567) as a temporary civil compensation, reports said.

