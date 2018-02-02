  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

Business & Economy

Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

REUTERS |
The loss of €497 million at Germany’s flagship lender fell short of expectations of analysts, who had forecast a loss of €290 million. (Reuters)

Related Articles

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit from challenging markets, a drop in investment bank revenue and a US tax reform.
The loss of €497 million at Germany’s flagship lender fell short of expectations of analysts, who had forecast a loss of €290 million, according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and brokerages.
The bank warned last month that it would post a loss for the year.
“We believe we are firmly on the path to producing growth and higher returns with sustained discipline on costs and risks,” Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement. “We have made progress, but we are not yet satisfied with our results.”
The bank ended 2017 on a rough note. Revenue dropped 19 percent to €5.7 billion in the fourth quarter, while the net loss widened to €2.19 billion from €1.89 billion in the year-earlier period.
Both figures were weaker than consensus, with analysts on average forecasting €6.2 billion in revenue and a €1.95 billion loss, according to a Reuters poll.
Revenue at Deutsche Bank’s cash-cow bond-trading division dropped by 29 percent due to lower client activity in less volatile markets. Competitors have seen similar declines.

Related Articles

Tags: banking Deutsche Bank Germany

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit...

US oil prices extend gains on compliance with output cuts

TOKYO: Oil rose for a third day on Friday after a survey showed strong compliance with output cuts...

Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017
US oil prices extend gains on compliance with output cuts
US employers likely boosted hiring in January, survey says
Japan raids hacked crypto exchange, bitcoin plunges further
Amazon posts largest profit in its history on new customers, tax boost
Apple’s user base grows, but analysts probe for more detail
Latest News
Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017
32 views
US oil prices extend gains on compliance with output cuts
Still a trickle, but refugees sick of exile return to Syria
5 views
Van carrying gas tanks injures 18 in Shanghai crash
107 views
US employers likely boosted hiring in January, survey says
186 views
Japan raids hacked crypto exchange, bitcoin plunges further
216 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR