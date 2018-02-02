Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit from challenging markets, a drop in investment bank revenue and a US tax reform.The loss of €497 million at Germany’s flagship lender fell short of expectations of analysts, who had forecast a loss of €290 million, according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and brokerages.The bank warned last month that it would post a loss for the year.“We believe we are firmly on the path to producing growth and higher returns with sustained discipline on costs and risks,” Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement. “We have made progress, but we are not yet satisfied with our results.”The bank ended 2017 on a rough note. Revenue dropped 19 percent to €5.7 billion in the fourth quarter, while the net loss widened to €2.19 billion from €1.89 billion in the year-earlier period.Both figures were weaker than consensus, with analysts on average forecasting €6.2 billion in revenue and a €1.95 billion loss, according to a Reuters poll.Revenue at Deutsche Bank’s cash-cow bond-trading division dropped by 29 percent due to lower client activity in less volatile markets. Competitors have seen similar declines.