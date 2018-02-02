  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Honda’s profit more than triples on sales growth, US tax cut

Business & Economy

Honda’s profit more than triples on sales growth, US tax cut

AP |
Honda lifted its annual forecast through March to ¥1 trillion, up from ¥616.5 billion the previous fiscal year. (AP)

Related Articles

TOKYO: Honda Motor’s profit for the fiscal third quarter more than tripled from what it earned last year as its sales grew and profits got a perk from a US tax cut, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
Tokyo-based Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, reported October-December profit totaling ¥570.2 billion, up from ¥168.8 billion yen the previous year.
Quarterly sales grew 13 percent to ¥3.96 trillion.
Honda lifted its annual forecast through March to ¥1 trillion, up from ¥616.5 billion the previous fiscal year on continued sales growth and a favorable exchange rate.
Honda previously projected fiscal year profit of ¥585 billion.
Honda’s results have been hammered by costs related to a massive recall of air bags made by Takata Corp.
Takata has been forced into bankruptcy. Although almost all the global automakers were affected by the Takata recalls, Honda had been among its biggest customers.
The worldwide death toll linked to the defective Takata air bags rose to 22 in January. Honda Malaysia said a person in that country died New Year’s Day from a crash of a vehicle that had a faulty Takata air-bag inflator. The Honda vehicle had been sold and so the recall was not completed, the company said.

Related Articles

Tags: retail transport Honda

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Honda’s profit more than triples on sales growth, US tax cut

TOKYO: Honda Motor’s profit for the fiscal third quarter more than tripled from what it earned last...

Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit...

Honda’s profit more than triples on sales growth, US tax cut
Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017
US oil prices extend gains on compliance with output cuts
US employers likely boosted hiring in January, survey says
Japan raids hacked crypto exchange, bitcoin plunges further
Amazon posts largest profit in its history on new customers, tax boost
Latest News
Philippines: 3 deaths may be linked to Sanofi dengue vaccinations
Kenya police arrest opposition member present at Odinga’s ‘swearing in’
Honda’s profit more than triples on sales growth, US tax cut
3 views
James Harden leads Rockets over Spurs
26 views
Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017
108 views
US oil prices extend gains on compliance with output cuts
96 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR