  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian triplets named in anti-Trump Jerusalem protest

Middle-East

Palestinian triplets named in anti-Trump Jerusalem protest

AFP |
A picture taken on Feb. 2, 2018 shows three Palestinian newborn triplets of the Al-Saiqli family, named (R to L) "Quds" (Arabic for Jerusalem), "Palestine", and "Capital", in the southern Gaza strip city of Khan Yunis.(AFP)

Related Articles

KHAN YUNIS: Palestinians have reacted to Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital with street protests, but one couple have come up with an idea of their own, in the naming of their triplets.
Nidal and Islam Al-Saiqli from Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip decided to name the three children Jerusalem, Capital and Palestine.
Palestinians also see the disputed city as their capital and Trump’s December 6 recognition broke with decades of international policy that the issue should be resolved through negotiations.
The three babies — boys Jerusalem and Palestine, and girl Capital — were born in December, two weeks after the Trump decision.
“Thank God, I had triplets so we were able to name them in response to Trump’s decision,” said mother Islam, 25.
“There is no value to the Trump decision. Jerusalem is our eternal capital,” her husband Nidal, 30, said
To illustrate the names, the couple arrange the three tiny sleeping children on a bed with their birth certificates on their stomachs.
Trump insisted his decision did not pre-judge future negotiations, but the Palestinians cut ties with his administration in anger at the move.
Widespread street protests have broken out in the West Bank and Gaza.
Israel seized Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in moves never recognized by the international community.

Related Articles

Tags: Palestinian triplets Jerusalem Protests Gaza Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US not ruling out Syria strikes after new chemical attack

JEDDAH: US President Donald Trump has not ruled out military action to stop chemical weapons...

Palestinian UN envoy: ‘Our hands are reaching out for peace’

Special

AMMAN: The permanent Palestinian representative to the UN has offered an olive branch as the...

US not ruling out Syria strikes after new chemical attack
Palestinian UN envoy: ‘Our hands are reaching out for peace’
UK tourists to return to Tunisia after security boost
Egypt welcomes US terror label for two groups
Turkey criticizes US terror designation for Hamas chief
Greek court rejects extradition of Turk over links to bombings
Latest News
US not ruling out Syria strikes after new chemical attack
146 views
Fidel Castro’s eldest son ‘commits suicide’
77 views
Special
Palestinian UN envoy: ‘Our hands are reaching out for peace’
60 views
UK tourists to return to Tunisia after security boost
47 views
Egypt welcomes US terror label for two groups
62 views
Turkey criticizes US terror designation for Hamas chief
40 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR