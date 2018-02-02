Harry Kane calls on Tottenham to repeat Manchester United performance

  • Search form

ARAB NEWS |
Spurs may be in fine form but Harry Kane is all too aware they have to take their A-game to Anfield to get a result against Liverpool

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur must replicate the form they displayed to outclass Manchester United in midweek if they are to get past an in-form Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, Harry Kane said.
Tottenham produced a dominant display to beat United 2-0 at Wembley on Wednesday, Christian Eriksen scoring after just 11 seconds before United defender Phil Jones turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own net on the hour mark.
Kane said the fifth-placed London club cannot let their guard down against Liverpool after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture last season.
“We have got to put in the same performance as we did against United,” Tottenham’s top scorer said.
“Liverpool are a strong team, especially at home when they are on the attack. They have some fast players and last season we didn’t cope with that very well.
“We were poor throughout the whole team, but we can take confidence from the United game. This is the kind of performance we need to produce against the big teams both at home and away.”
Tottenham beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 4-1 when the two teams met earlier this season, but third-placed Liverpool are a tougher prospect at home, where they are unbeaten in 14 league matches.
“We played well against Liverpool at Wembley so we have to go to Anfield full of confidence,” Kane said.
Midfielder Lucas Moura, Tottenham’s new signing from French club Paris St. Germain, watched on as the London club beat United and Kane said he was looking forward to seeing what the Brazilian brings to the table.
“Hopefully he can fit right in and when he gets an opportunity, he takes it,” Kane said.
“There is no rush and it will keep everyone on their toes. He’s done some amazing stuff for PSG so we are excited to see what can happen.”

