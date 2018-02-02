Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have to wait for Arsenal debut due to illness

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have to wait for his Arsenal debut after the big-money signing missed training on Friday due to illness.The Gabon striker joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in a £56 million ($79 million) switch on transfer-deadline day to inject some much-needed hope to the Arsenal faithful who have seen their side slide to sixth in the Premier League table, a full eight points off a top-four spot.But they may have to wait to see their new hero in action after Arsene Wenger revealed the 28-year-old had been laid low by a bug and could miss today’s clash against Everton.“Aubameyang was sick, so we will assess him,” the Arsenal coach said. “He had a fever so he could not practice a lot. He started yesterday, was still not completely well. I have to assess with the medical department how fit he can be.”Wenger revealed that he would take a late call on midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is also unwell.“We hope he is capable of being in the squad, he is better. He will practice with the team today and we will see how he feels,” Wenger said.Arsenal are hoping Aubameyang can reignite his prolific partnership with former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who also joined from Manchester United last month as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.But while Aubameyang may miss out Mkhitaryan is in line to start against ninth-placed Everton.