  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

World

Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

AFP |
A member of the military specialised in cyber defense works on a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, in this January 23, 2018 photo. (AFP)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: A Russian man accused of victimizing thousands of Americans with ransomware and spam has been extradited to the United States from Spain, US officials announced Friday.
Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Prosecutors say Levashov ran the “Kelihos” botnet, a network of thousands of infected computers used to harvest Internet login credentials, distribute bulk spam emails sometimes used for fraudulent “pump-and-dump” stock promotions and install malicious software on unsuspecting users’ computers.
In any given 24-hour period, Levashov’s network allegedly generated more than 2,500 spam emails advertising such schemes as services to other potential cyber-criminals.
John Cronin, the acting head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, said in a statement that the extradition proved the US would hunt down international cyber-criminals and “hold them accountable for their conduct.”
Originally from Saint Petersburg, Levashov was arrested at Barcelona airport on April 7 by Spanish authorities acting on a US warrant. Spain’s High Court authorized his extradition in October.
Levashov’s lawyers in Spain said he had served in the Russian army and worked for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.
They argued he feared being forced to turn over confidential information to American authorities, but Spanish judges rejected these claims.

Related Articles

Tags: Russia cyber hacking Cyberattack cyber-fraud United States of America

Comments

MORE FROM World

Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar officials have denied a report of five mass graves of Rohingya in a...

VIDEO: Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court

CHARLOTTE, Michigan: The enraged father of three daughters who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar...

Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine
VIDEO: Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
US flu outbreak worsens; hospitalizations highest in nearly a decade -CDC
North Dakota woman cut child from neighbor's womb
Trump unruffled by prospect of UK protests: ambassador
Latest News
Palestinian-American brings #MeToo campaign to West Bank
13 views
Paul Rudd honored as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
73 views
Floyd Mayweather drops another hint at MMA fight
245 views
Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine
235 views
Brook Lopez helps Lakers edge Nets 102-99 in return to Brooklyn
403 views
VIDEO: Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court
1316 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR