Sports

Brook Lopez helps Lakers edge Nets 102-99 in return to Brooklyn

AP |
Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK: Brook Lopez scored 19 points in his return to Brooklyn, making the Lakers’ final basket with 1:28 left to help Los Angeles hold on for a 102-99 victory over the Nets on Friday night.
The Nets’ career leader in scoring and blocked shots also had a big block down the stretch as the Lakers did just enough to avoid a third straight loss.
Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Josh Hart finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, helping Los Angeles to a 56-38 advantage on the boards.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Nets. Rookie Jarrett Allen, playing the center spot Lopez occupied for nine seasons in New Jersey and later Brooklyn before getting dealt to Los Angeles in the trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn, had a season-best 20 points.
Allen was 6 for 6 for 16 points in the first half, but Lopez answered with 12 points in the third quarter, going 5 for 5 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers to send the teams to the fourth tied at 85.
The Lakers shut the Nets out for more than five minutes while scoring 11 straight to open a 96-87 lead, but then went cold as the Nets pulled to 99-97. Neither team scored for more than a minute until Lopez made it a four-point game, and the Nets couldn’t get a tying 3-pointer after Randle made a free throw with 8.9 seconds left.

Tags: brook lopez Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn nets

Brook Lopez helps Lakers edge Nets 102-99 in return to Brooklyn

