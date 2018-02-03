  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine

World

Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine

AFP |
In this Jan. 14, 2018 photo, Rohingya Muslim refugee Mohammad Karim, 26, shows a mobile video of Gu Dar Pyin’s massacre inside his kiosk in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. (AP)

Related Articles

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar officials have denied a report of five mass graves of Rohingya in a village in crisis-hit Rakhine, a border region gutted by a military crackdown on the Muslim minority.
Myanmar troops are accused of waging an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya, nearly 700,000 of whom have fled to Bangladesh since last August.
Myanmar denies the allegation, saying it launched a proportionate crackdown on Rohingya rebels, but has blocked reporters and UN investigators from independently accessing the conflict zone.
On Saturday government media reported that Rakhine state authorities had refuted a recent Associated Press investigation that said testimony from Rohingya refugees and time-stamped cell phone videos revealed the existence of five previously unreported mass graves in Rakhine’s Gu Dar Pyin village.
After an inspection of the village, a team of officials, police and locals “refuted the AP report,” said the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.
“The villagers reiterated they had not heard of any massacres near their village,” it added.
However, authorities said there had been deadly clashes between security forces and Rohingya militants in the village on August 28, several days after the sweeping military crackdown was launched.
Nineteen “terrorists” were killed in the violence and buried, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the location or nature of the graves.
Myanmar’s government spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
Myanmar has overwhelmingly denied any wrongdoing in the Rakhine crackdown, despite a flood of testimony from refugees describing security forces murdering civilians, committing mass rape and torching Rohingya villages to the ground.
Last month the army made a rare admission that four members of the security forces helped kill 10 Rohingya militant suspects on September 2 and left their bodies in a hastily dug pit.
Rights groups say that incident is the tip of the iceberg of abuses carried out by a military force with a grim history of atrocities across the country, which it ruled for five decades before ceding some power to a civilian government in 2016.

Related Articles

Tags: Myanmar Rohingya Rakhine

Comments

MORE FROM World

Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar officials have denied a report of five mass graves of Rohingya in a...

VIDEO: Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court

CHARLOTTE, Michigan: The enraged father of three daughters who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar...

Myanmar denies report of mass graves in Rakhine
VIDEO: Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
US flu outbreak worsens; hospitalizations highest in nearly a decade -CDC
North Dakota woman cut child from neighbor's womb
Trump unruffled by prospect of UK protests: ambassador
Latest News
India cruises to 8-wicket win over Australia in U-19 final
1 views
With the flu, Pink powers through pre-Super Bowl concert
1 views
Sri Lanka probes corruption at national carrier
22 views
Lady Gaga cancels tour dates due to ‘severe pain’
35 views
Israeli planes hit Hamas in Gaza after rocket fire
74 views
Palestinian-American brings #MeToo campaign to West Bank
75 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR