Lifestyle

Lady Gaga cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'

AFP |
Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: US pop star Lady Gaga Saturday announced she had canceled the last 10 shows of the European leg of her world tour due to “severe pain.”
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Grammy award-winning singer told fans she was “devastated” but said the decision to cancel the dates on her Joanne World Tour — her fifth headlining tour — was “beyond her control.”
“My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home,” she said.
“I need to put myself and my well-being first,” she added.
Shows affected include dates in London, Paris and Berlin, as well as Stockholm, Zurich and Copenhagen.
Dates in Cologne, Germany and Manchester, England were also halted.
It comes after the “Born This Way” singer canceled another show in Rio de Janeiro in September after being hospitalized, also due to severe pain.
Lady Gaga, who shot to global fame in 2008 with her hit debut single “Just Dance,” has previously revealed she suffers from the chronic pain condition fibromyalgia.

