Tourism ministers to meet in Bangladesh

JEDDAH: Enhancing regional integration through tourism will be the theme when the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds the 10th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 5-7.During this session, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen will present his report to the ministers of tourism of the OIC member states. The report includes the implementation of the OIC Framework for Development and Cooperation in the field of tourism in terms of promoting Islamic tourism; celebratory activities of Islamic tourism capitals; promotional tourism activities; organizing tourist exhibitions; establishing a tourism portal; tourism capacity-building programs; tourism publications; and tourism statistics and studies.The ICTM will also discuss the development of Islamic cultural and heritage tourism; the plan for the development and promotion of Islamic tourism; and a study on branding Muslim-friendly tourism in the global market.Participants will also review the progress in tourism projects such as the Regional Project for Sustainable Tourism Development in a Network of Cross Border Parks and Protected Areas in West Africa.The forthcoming ICTM is also expected to address challenges faced by the OIC on the successful organization of various tourism fairs and the development of a joint strategy for the successful organization of Islamic tourism exhibitions.The session will also select the two Islamic tourism capitals of 2019 and 2020, and review programs to facilitate the diverse celebration of this year-long event.