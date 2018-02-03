  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Umm Kulthum hashtag trends as Egyptians mark 43rd anniversary

Lifestyle

Umm Kulthum hashtag trends as Egyptians mark 43rd anniversary

ARAB NEWS |
Umm Kulthum remains a celebrated figure among Egyptians, many regarding her as the greatest singer of all time. (Pixgood.com)

Related Articles

The late Egyptian diva Umm Kulthum was among twitter trending topics Saturday as Egyptians marked the 43rd anniversary of the legendary singer’s passing.
More than 40 years after her death, Umm Kulthum is still celebrated by Egyptians, who regard her voice as the greatest of all time.
Known as the grand dame of Arab singing and the “Star of the Orient,” Umm Kulthum’s rich voice still resonates across the Arab world.
Twitter users shared their favorite songs through tweets that went viral on the Internet.
“I was born several years after her passing, but I still adore her voice and choice of lyrics,” wrote one Tweep.
“Years after her death, dozens have come out, but she remains the only one,” another twitter user said.
Umm Kulthum passed away on the 3rd of February 1975, aged 77. Hundreds of thousands turned out for her funeral in what is still recounted as an exceptional scene in Egyptian history.
Her legacy continues to live on as her songs pass from one generation to another, providing a unique essence of the history and culture of Egypt and the Arab world during her time.

Related Articles

Tags: Umm Kulthum Egypt

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

Umm Kulthum hashtag trends as Egyptians mark 43rd anniversary

The late Egyptian diva Umm Kulthum was among twitter trending topics Saturday as Egyptians marked...

Kalash cultural preservation project launched in Pakistan

Special

PESHAWAR:The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province...

Video of bear on the loose in Basra, Iraq goes viral
Umm Kulthum hashtag trends as Egyptians mark 43rd anniversary
Kalash cultural preservation project launched in Pakistan
Rihanna, Macron champion millions for global education
Lebanese star Elissa tweets after on-stage collapse in Dubai
Al-Ittihad player gifts Egyptian teammate oud worth SR50,000
Latest News
Special
Israeli attempts to tax churches opposed
23 views
Special
Hezbollah ducks and dives to beat new US sanctions
25 views
Special
Palestinians look beyond ‘discredited’ US in peace negotiations
25 views
Video of bear on the loose in Basra, Iraq goes viral
74 views
Umm Kulthum hashtag trends as Egyptians mark 43rd anniversary
45 views
Defeat twisted ideologies: Muslim World League chief
172 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR