  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1

Sports

Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1

AP |
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a shot in his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Davis Cup World Group first round in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Feb.4, 2018. (AP)
Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot in his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Davis Cup World Group first round in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
2 photos

Related Articles

BRISBANE, Australia: Alexander Zverev has beaten Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first reverse singles Sunday to advance Germany to the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals.
Germany went into Sunday’s play leading 2-1 after a doubles win Saturday. A fifth best-of-three singles match was to be played later Sunday.
The fifth-ranked Zverev says: “It’s an amazing feeling, hopefully this is just the beginning for us.”
No. 14-ranked Kyrgios looked frustrated from the start of the match on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena, and required a second-set medical timeout to receive treatment on his right arm.
On Saturday, Tim Puetz and late call-up Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany the 2-1 lead, beating Matt Ebden and John Peers 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
On Friday, Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead with a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Alex de Minaur before Kyrgios leveled for Australia with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Struff.
Germany will play either Britain or Spain in the quarterfinals from April 6-8.
Australia will contest September’s World Group playoffs.

Related Articles

Tags: davis world cup Germany Australia Alexander Zverev Nick Kyrgios

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Gilberto Ramirez dominates Habib Ahmed with sixth round stoppage

CORPUS CHRISTI: Mexican champion Gilberto Ramirez easily retained his World Boxing Organization...

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88

CLEVELAND: Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists, Ryan Anderson added 21 points and the Houston...

Gilberto Ramirez dominates Habib Ahmed with sixth round stoppage
Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88
Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1
Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic lead Indiana Pacers over Philadelphia 76ers, 100-92
Mahrez stand-off gives Leicester boss Puel headache
Sensational Sexton steals victory with last-gasp drop goal
Latest News
PLO to mull revoking recognition of Israel
4 views
Roadside bomb in Sinai kills 2 Egyptian security forces
5 views
Bodies of around 20 migrants recovered from sea: Spanish official
25 views
Palestinian teen dies in Israeli West Bank arrest raid: Health officials
15 views
Maldives govt warns Supreme Court against impeachment move
47 views
Book Review: Working in a war zone
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR