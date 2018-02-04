  • Search form

  Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88

AP |
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas (3) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND: Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists, Ryan Anderson added 21 points and the Houston Rockets became the latest team to thump Cleveland on national TV, beating the disconnected Cavaliers 120-88 on Saturday night.
James Harden only scored 16 — 15 below his league-leading average — but Houston rolled to its fourth straight win and improved to 11-2 since Jan. 8.
Meanwhile, the Cavs’ downward spiral accelerated.
Since losing at Golden State on Christmas, LeBron James and his teammates are 0-8 in network broadcasts and have been embarrassed in several matchups against quality teams. They lost by 28 at Minnesota, 34 in Toronto, 24 at home to Oklahoma City and 32 to the Rockets, who toyed with the defending Eastern Conference champs.
James finished with just 11 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were too far ahead. Isaiah Thomas scored 12 for Cleveland.

Tags: chris paul Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers

