  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims

World

China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims

AP |
Visitors walk past a Chinese-made Hongqi-2 missile at the Military Museum in Beijing February 23, 2007. (Reuters)

Related Articles

BEIJING: China on Sunday criticized a US government report that cast Beijing as a potential nuclear adversary and called on Washington to reduce its own much larger arsenal and join in promoting regional stability.
A Defense Ministry statement said China’s nuclear arsenal is the “minimum level” required for security. It pledged never to be the first to use nuclear weapons “under any circumstances.”
The sweeping US nuclear strategy review issued Friday said Washington wants to prevent Beijing from mistakenly concluding that any use of nuclear weapons, however limited, is acceptable.
“The Chinese side expresses firm opposition” to the report, said a ministry spokesman, Ren Guoqiang.
“We hope the US will abandon a Cold War mentality and earnestly shoulder its special and prior responsibility for its own nuclear disarmament,” said Ren.
The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, has the world’s fifth-largest nuclear arsenal, with 300 warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United States and Russia each have about 7,000 warheads, or about 20 times as many as Beijing.
Beijing has rattled Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian governments with increasingly assertive gestures and belligerent comments aimed at enforcing its claims to disputed islands and swathes of ocean.
In December, China sent bombers and fighter planes to fly around Taiwan, the self-ruled island the communist mainland claims as its territory. The warplanes flew near South Korean and Japanese air space, prompting Japan to dispatch fighter jets to intercept them.
The Defense Ministry statement said global peace and development “are irreversible trends” and called on Washington to work with Beijing to “jointly safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in this region and the world.”
President Donald Trump’s nuclear doctrine breaks with his predecessor, Barack Obama, by ending a push to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US military policy.
In a written statement, Trump on Friday said US strategy is designed to make use of nuclear weapons less likely. But arms control group criticized it as reckless.
Friday’s report endorsed adhering to US arms control agreements, including the New START treaty that limits the United States and Russia each to 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads on a maximum of 700 deployed launchers.
The US government says it has been in compliance since August and expects Moscow to comply by the deadline, which is Monday.

Related Articles

Tags: China US nuclear power

Comments

MORE FROM World

China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims

BEIJING: China on Sunday criticized a US government report that cast Beijing as a potential nuclear...

German intel chief: North Korea used embassy for procurement

BERLIN: The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says North Korea has used its embassy in...

China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims
German intel chief: North Korea used embassy for procurement
Warren Buffett on hand as Navy commissions newest warship
Police: Extreme-right gunman shoots 6 Africans in Italy
Central American migrants found in dangerously cramped trucks in Mexico
Pressure mounts on Poland to back away from Holocaust bill
Latest News
China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims
3 views
Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88
6 views
Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1
58 views
Yemeni army inflicts heavy losses on Houthi terrorists in Taiz
242 views
15 workshops encourage Saudi youth to explore entrepreneurship
933 views
Tourism ministers to meet in Bangladesh
513 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR