  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers

World

Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers

AP |
Authorities say Saturday’s attack was the first in over three years in the northwestern region once ruled by militants.(File photo: AFP)

Related Articles

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 11 soldiers and wounded 13 in the Swat Valley.
Authorities say Saturday’s attack was the first in over three years in the northwestern region once ruled by militants.
In a statement sent to media, the extremist group says a lone suicide bomber carried out the attack to avenge the killing and arrests of fellow militants. The bomber detonated his explosives vest near an empty lot where soldiers were playing volleyball.
Islamic militants ruled the picturesque Swat Valley from 2007 until a massive military operation routed them in 2009. Pakistan says militants who escaped from Swat and elsewhere are now operating out of the Kunar province in neighboring Afghanistan.

Related Articles

Tags: Paksitan Taliban Pakistani Taliban Swat Valley

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 11...

Trump to pull nomination of top environmental adviser

WEST PALM BEACH: The White House late Saturday confirmed plans to withdraw the nomination of a...

Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers
Trump to pull nomination of top environmental adviser
China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims
German intel chief: North Korea used embassy for procurement
Warren Buffett on hand as Navy commissions newest warship
Police: Extreme-right gunman shoots 6 Africans in Italy
Latest News
Pakistani Taliban claim attack that killed 11 soldiers
1 views
Boxing: Ramirez dominates Ahmed with 6th round stoppage
16 views
Del Toro wins top DGA prize for ‘The Shape of Water’
6 views
Trump to pull nomination of top environmental adviser
35 views
China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims
104 views
Chris Paul, Houston Rockets roll to fourth straight win, rout Cleveland Cavaliers 120-88
40 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR