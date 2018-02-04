  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • India wins toss and bowls against South Africa in 2nd ODI

India wins toss and bowls against South Africa in 2nd ODI

AP |
Indian Captain Virat Kohli (R) and bowler Mohammed Shami (3R) celebrate the dismissal of South African batsman Aiden Markram (not in picture) during the third day of the third test match between South Africa and India at Wanderers cricket ground on January 26, 2018 in Johannesburg. (AFP)

Related Articles

CENTURION, South Africa: India captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl first and chase again against South Africa in the second one-day international at SuperSport Park on Sunday.
Kohli won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, backing his team to repeat its victory in the first game when it chased down 269 to take a 1-0 lead in the six-match series. India’s team was unchanged from that win in Durban.
South Africa made two changes, one forced by the injury to captain Faf du Plessis. Batsman Khaya Zondo came into the team for his international debut in place of du Plessis, who has a broken finger. The 23-year-old Aiden Markram was the surprise choice to replace du Plessis as captain. Markram leads South Africa in just his third one-day international. He captained South Africa’s under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.
South Africa also brought in a second spinner, with Tabraiz Shamsi replacing allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo and joining Imran Tahir as the slow-bowling options.

Related Articles

Tags: India South Africa Cricket

Comments

Latest News
Roadside bomb in Sinai kills 2 Egyptian security forces
Bodies of around 20 migrants recovered from sea: Spanish official
18 views
Palestinian teen dies in Israeli West Bank arrest raid: Health officials
7 views
Maldives govt warns Supreme Court against impeachment move
33 views
Book Review: Working in a war zone
16 views
India wins toss and bowls against South Africa in 2nd ODI
84 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR