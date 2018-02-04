Egyptian military denies New York Times report on Israeli airstrikes in North Sinai

CAIRO: Egypt’s military spokesperson on Sunday denied a recent New York Times report claiming that Israeli air forces have conducted air strikes against Daesh targets in North Sinai with Egyptian approval.Military spokesperson Tamer El-Refaai told Egypt Independent the NYT report claiming that Israel launched air strikes against Daesh stationing points in North Sinai are “inaccurate” and “not credible.”The NYT report claimed that “unmarked Israeli drones, helicopters and jets” have carried “more than 100” aerial strikes inside Egypt against Daesh “over the past two years”.It claimed that the airstrikes have been conducted “with the approval of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.”The spokesperson stressed that the Egyptian army is the only entity carrying out military operations in North Sinai, in cooperation with Egyptian police forces.He also called on media outlets to “investigate the accuracy of what is being published”.