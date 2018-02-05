  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian kills Israeli near West Bank settlement

Middle-East

Palestinian kills Israeli near West Bank settlement

AFP |
Rescue workers at the scene of the stabbing near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

Related Articles

NABLUS: A Palestinian stabbed and killed an Israeli man near a major West Bank settlement on Monday before fleeing the scene, Israeli authorities said.
“Israeli man murdered in stabbing attack in Ariel,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, referring to the settlement in the occupied West Bank.
He said that security forces were searching for the attacker.
The victim was identified by settlers as Itamar Ben Gal, in his 40s and a resident of Har Bracha settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus.
The Israeli army identified the assailant as a Palestinian and said the stabbing occurred at a bus stop at the entrance to Ariel.
A video published online showed Ben Gal waiting for a bus as the assailant crosses the road and stabs him in the chest.
The army said an Israeli soldier pursued the attacker in his car and hit him with the vehicle, but he escaped.
The area around the settlement was closed off after the stabbing, eyewitnesses said.
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, welcomed the attack, saying it showed the “Jerusalem Intifada (uprising) continues.”
Around 20 Israeli army jeeps on Monday raided the West Bank village of Burqin, near Nablus, home to relatives of 22-year-old Ahmed Jarrar, suspected of shooting dead Israeli Rabbi Raziel Shevach near another settlement in the northern West Bank.
Monday’s raid sparked clashes in which Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces. One protester was shot in the leg, Palestinian security sources said.
That came days after soldiers on a raid in the village shot dead a 19-year-old identified by the Palestinian health ministry as Ahmad Abu Obeid.
Tensions have risen since US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which angered Palestinians who also see the city as their capital.
Twenty Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed since Trump’s December 6 announcement.
The majority of Palestinians died in clashes with Israeli forces.
Ariel, one of the largest settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is near Nablus and 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Jerusalem.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel Palestine West Bank settlement stabbing attack

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran urges Turkey to stop army offensive in northern Syria

LONDON: Iran urged Turkey on Monday to stop its military offensive in Syria, saying the operation...

Assad slammed at UN for gas attacks on Syrians

JEDDAH: The Assad regime was accused on Monday of new chemical gas barrel bomb attacks on civilians...

Iran urges Turkey to stop army offensive in northern Syria
Assad slammed at UN for gas attacks on Syrians
Libya condemns militia attacks against Tawergha minority
Air strikes pound Syria’s last rebel strongholds, gas chokes civilians
Lebanese troops resume offensive against militants in Tripoli
Lebanon’s waste crisis ‘a threat to public health’
Latest News
Houthi actions pose threat to international trade, says Arab Coalition
Saudi says Yemen rebel ballistic missile shot down
1270 views
Iran urges Turkey to stop army offensive in northern Syria
11 views
Special
Philadelphia Eagles win over Patriots gives hope to the ‘underdog’
2 views
Assad slammed at UN for gas attacks on Syrians
8 views
Tom Brady has no plans of retirement after Patriots Super Bowl loss
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR