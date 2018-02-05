  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Maldives government declares state of emergency

World

Maldives government declares state of emergency

AP |
Opposition supporters protest against the government’s delay in releasing their jailed leaders, including former president Mohamed Nasheed, in Male, Maldives. (Reuters)

Related Articles

MALE, Maldives: The Maldives government has declared a 15-day state of emergency amid a deepening political crisis between the president and the judiciary over its order to release a group of imprisoned opposition leaders.
Legal Affairs Minister Azima Shakoor announced the state of emergency on state television Monday evening.
A surprise ruling last week by the Supreme Court directing the release of the opposition leaders has led to a tense standoff between President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and the Supreme Court, with protests spilling into the streets of the capital, Male, and soldiers in riot gear deployed to the parliament building to stop lawmakers from meeting.
A former president is among those ordered freed by the court after trials criticized for flawed due process.
Shakoor said earlier Monday that the government doesn’t believe that the court order can be enforced.
Maldives became a multiparty democracy 10 years ago after decades of autocratic rule, but lost many of the democratic gains after Yameen was elected in 2013.
The political crisis in the Maldives has deepened as the president of the island nation said the Supreme Court had overstepped its authority in ordering the release of a group of imprisoned opposition leaders.
The surprise judicial ruling last week has led to an increasingly tense standoff between President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and the Supreme Court, with protests spilling into the streets of the capital, Male, and soldiers in riot gear deployed to the parliament building to stop lawmakers from meeting.
Yameen, in a letter to the court released by his office, said the order had encroached on the powers of the state and was an “infringement of national security and public interest.” He urged the court to “review the concerns” of the government.

Related Articles

Tags: Maldives Yameen Abdul Gayoom State of emergency

Comments

MORE FROM World

At least 24 killed in northeast Congo violence

BUNIA: Congolese authorities say at least two dozen people are dead in several villages following...

Tillerson says ‘we’ll see what happens’ on potential North Korea meeting

LIMA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday “we’ll have to see what happens” when...

At least 24 killed in northeast Congo violence
Tillerson says ‘we’ll see what happens’ on potential North Korea meeting
Kashmir Day observed in Pakistan’s KPP province with greater enthusiasm this year
Trump attacks UK public health care system
German parties make final push for coalition deal
EU negotiator warns ‘not a minute to lose’ in Brexit talks
Latest News
GSA gives STC exclusive rights to broadcast Saudi football
5 views
Lebanon tells Israel its border wall violates sovereignty
27 views
At least 24 killed in northeast Congo violence
30 views
Special
Survey reveals Turkey’s deepening political divisions
55 views
Special
Cautious welcome for Franco-Turkish cooperation on Syria
68 views
UN chiefs warns of ‘one-state reality’ in Middle East
36 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR