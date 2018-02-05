  • Search form

WATCH: Mohamed Salah gifts his jersey to young Liverpool fan

SHOUNAZ MEKKY |
Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has won the hearts of millions after gifting his shirt to a young fan. (Screenshot)

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has won the hearts of millions after starring against Tottenham on Sunday, a game in which he followed up by gifting a young fan his shirt after the game.
A little boy was caught on camera holding a cardboard sign asking for Salah’s shirt throughout.
The sign simply read: “Mo Salah, can I have your shirt please?”
Salah’s acknowledgement of the young fan was well-received by fans at Anfield and those who watched the moment on television worldwide.
The player was praised for his kind gesture as well as his performance during the match, after he scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.
Salah scored his 20th league goal of the season, breaking a Liverpool record, by becoming the first player to score 20 goals for the season in just 25 Premier League matches.

