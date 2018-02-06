  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 6 sec ago
Breaking News
Erdogan: US should leave Syria’s Manbij, we will return it ‘to its true owners’

You are here

  • Home
  • Detroit Pistons stay unbeaten with Blake Griffin, beat Portland Trail Blazers 111-91

Sports

Detroit Pistons stay unbeaten with Blake Griffin, beat Portland Trail Blazers 111-91

AP |
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) reaches in on Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Detroit. (AP)

Related Articles

DETROIT: Andre Drummond had 17 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-91 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Detroit has won three in a row with Blake Griffin in the lineup after acquiring him in a trade last week. The victory Monday pulled the Pistons back to .500 and even with Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Griffin had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and did a good bit of his offensive damage from the perimeter, making three 3-pointers. Anthony Tolliver added 15 points for Detroit, and Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway contributed 13 apiece.
Damian Lillard scored 20 points and C.J. McCollum added 14 for the Blazers, who lost again after falling at the buzzer at Boston on Sunday. Portland was without Evan Turner on Monday because of a left calf injury.

Related Articles

Tags: Detroit Pistons blake griffin Portland Trail Blazers NBA

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Detroit Pistons stay unbeaten with Blake Griffin, beat Portland Trail Blazers 111-91

DETROIT: Andre Drummond had 17 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Portland...

1,200 Olympic guards withdrawn over virus outbreak

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: More than 1,200 security guards have been withdrawn from the Pyeongchang...

Detroit Pistons stay unbeaten with Blake Griffin, beat Portland Trail Blazers 111-91
1,200 Olympic guards withdrawn over virus outbreak
FIFA hold Spain talks amid fears of a World Cup 2018 ban
Philadelphia Eagles win over Patriots gives hope to the ‘underdog’
Tom Brady has no plans of retirement after Patriots Super Bowl loss
Morocco are playing catch up with 2026 World Cup bid but there is hope
Latest News
Parents angry after primary school in Egypt gifts winning student a ‘towel’
Egyptian wife asks divorce from husband for ‘refusing to buy new TV screen’
70 views
Breaking News
Erdogan: US should leave Syria’s Manbij, we will return it ‘to its true owners’
73 views
Kenyan opposition figure charged with treason over Odinga’s ‘swearing in’
12 views
Global stock market slump sends investors flocking to safe-haven bonds
33 views
Gunmen kill officer, free militant in Kashmir hospital raid: Police
87 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR