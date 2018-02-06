  • Search form

  • Woman rescued from Indonesia landslide after 13 hours

World

Woman rescued from Indonesia landslide after 13 hours

AP |
Workers clear materials from a landslide, caused by heavy rain, covering a main road in Bogor, West Java, south of Jakarta, Indonesia February 5, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)

JAKARTA: Rescuers in Indonesia pulled a woman alive from a car trapped by a landslide for 13 hours but several other people were still missing Tuesday as torrential rains caused havoc in parts of the capital and neighboring West Java.
Television stations broadcast the frantic rescue effort near Jakarta’s international airport throughout the night. Rescuers in orange uniforms finally pulled the trapped woman from her car at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Another woman rescued several hours earlier from the same car died in hospital, an executive of the company she worked for told local TV.
Muhammad Syauqi, the head of National Search and Rescue Agency, said the landslide caused the wall of an underpass to collapse, trapping the car and injuring the women.
Both women worked for GMF Aeroasia, a subsidiary of national airline Garuda Indonesia.
Seasonal downpours cause dozens of landslides and flash floods each year in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or on flood plains.
On Monday, rescuers retrieved a body from villages ravaged by landslides in the hilly West Java resort town of Puncak and are still searching for at least eight others.
Police had earlier said there were two confirmed deaths from the landslides in that area.
The landslides blocked the main road connecting the area to Jakarta.
The capital, with more than 30 million people in its greater metropolitan area, has raised its flood alert to the highest level.

