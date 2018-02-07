  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

Sports

Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

AP |
Tottenham's Dele Alli, Tottenham's Erik Lamela, Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez, and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, from left to right, argue during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. (AP)
LONDON: Discrimination in English soccer soared 60 percent in the first half of the season.
The Premier League accounted for 64 of the 282 incidents of abuse reported to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, a 50 percent jump on the first half of the previous season. Racism accounted for just over half of the reports gathered by Kick It Out.
“Our latest statistics reveal a significant increase in incidents of discrimination in football, which should act as a wake-up call to everyone in the sport,” Kick It Out chairman Herman Ouseley said.
“The spike in these mid-season reporting statistics comes against the backdrop of rising hatred in our society.”
Reporting incidents of abuse has also become more accessible as Kick It Out’s phone app becomes more prevalent. In the 2012-13 season only 53 discriminatory incidents were reported by the halfway point.
“Ultimately, tackling discrimination must be a collective effort,” Ouseley said. “The leaders across all sections of society and football, as well as the broader public and football supporters themselves, need to take action, report discrimination and help us eradicate hatred.”
After racism, incidents of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia account for next largest source of reports of discrimination (22 percent), followed by anti-Semitism (9 percent).
Incidents in the Premier League accounted for half of the reports in the professional game. Social media is becoming a growing outlet for discrimination, with most incidents on Twitter.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

LONDON: Discrimination in English soccer soared 60 percent in the first half of the season.The...

Magic stun reeling Cavaliers as LeBron James says he’s staying put

ORLANDO, Florida: After another embarrassing defeat and two days before the trade deadline, LeBron...

Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent
Magic stun reeling Cavaliers as LeBron James says he’s staying put
North Korea’s cheering squad arrive for Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Another win for delirious Philly: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers top Washington Wizards
US gymnastics coach facing criminal probe
IOC calm over Pyeongchang Winter Games doping appeal by Russian athletes
Latest News
Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent
Germany’s SPD to get foreign, finance and labor ministries, Bild says
Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran
14 views
Gulf bourses rebound after global markets stabilize
55 views
Developing
France: 'All indications' point to Syria regime's use of chlorine weapons
93 views
India plans massive natural gas expansion
154 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR